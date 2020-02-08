GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored twice, including the game-winner with 27 seconds left in the third period.
2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie had 31 saves.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger was a physical presence and helped set up the decisive goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Points for Wild winger Kevin Fiala in three games this week.
6 Points out of a possible six this week for the Wild.
21 Blocked shots by the Wild for a second straight game.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0
Nearly five years passed since Serena Williams last played singles in a Fed Cup competition.
Wolves
Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114
One play punctuated a thrilling comeback for the Utah Jazz.
Gophers
Oregon State tops Arizona State 64-62 on shot at buzzer
Talk about ideal timing.
Loons
The US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot
Samantha Mewis' goal on a blistering free kick in the second half against Mexico left no doubt that the United States was on its way to the Olympics.
Gophers
No. 10 UCLA women beats No. 6 Stanford 79-69
UCLA coach Cori Close issued a challenge to her team before a showdown at Stanford and Michaela Onyenwere delivered.