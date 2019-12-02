GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain scored the decisive goal in the shootout in his 1,000th game and added an assist.

2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger tied the score 2-2 on the power play and assisted on the Wild’s first goal.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger opened the scoring on the power play and was the most dangerous player on the ice in overtime.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal for Parise in each of his past four games, his longest goal streak since scoring a goal in four straight Jan. 15-20, 2015.

42 Shootout goals for Koivu in his career, which is tops in Wild history.

700 Career points for Koivu after assisting on Fiala’s goal.

SARAH MCLELLAN