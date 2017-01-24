– The Wild may need to start trying to win hockey games 1-0.

Two-goal leads are starting to become Minnesota’s white whale. For the fifth time in seven games, the Wild coughed up at least a two-goal lead Tuesday night.

But in the end, the Wild was able to snag two points anyway after Chris Stewart scored to cap a five-round shootout and 3-2 Wild victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

After the Wild somehow survived a 3-on-0 in overtime after Cody Eakin fired over the net, Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu each scored in the shootout — Koivu to extend things to the fifth round with his 40th career shootout goal — before Stewart’s ninth career shootout goal.

The Wild, which avoid consecutive regulation losses for the second time this season, improved to 11-0-2 in its past 13 on the road.

Pominville’s first-period goal and Koivu’s second-period, power-play goal gave the Wild a 2-0 lead the 4:38 mark of the middle period.

But with all going well, defenseman Ryan Suter committed a turnover that led to the Stars jumping right back into the game. Jason Spezza pressured Suter in the giveaway, and moments later, Antoine Roussel made a great pass to tee up Tyler Seguin, who barely was noticeable up to the 9:38 juncture of the second.

Roussel, the instigator who often has eventful games against Minnesota, took a cross-checking penalty 39 seconds later. But the Wild didn’t register a shot on the power play, and from that point on, the Stars gained momentum.

Still, the Wild was a 49 seconds from getting out of the period with a one-goal lead when Jared Spurgeon was called for an interference penalty. Eight seconds later, Eric Staal took a tripping penalty off a faceoff.

That gave Dallas a 5-on-3 for 1:52 with 40.8 seconds left in the period. With defenseman Marco Scandella down on one knee trying to prevent a cross-slot pass, Jamie Benn’s attempted pass deflected off Scandella and right to Patrick Eaves in front. He beat Devan Dubnyk for the tying goal.

It was the seventh consecutive Wild game either the Wild or its opponent saw at least a two-goal lead disappear.

It certainly was a frustrating game for the Wild, not only with its play, but with the officials one game after Bruce Boudreau criticized the zebras for not calling obvious penalties during a loss to Nashville.

In the first period, referee Brian Pochmara watched Jordie Benn hook, cross-check, then hold Nino Niederreiter without a call. In the second, maybe because Roussel just was called for his second penalty, Pochmara let Roussel hold Jason Zucker’s stick, then rip it out of his hand and fling it against the wall, nearly striking Pochmara.

Then, right before Pochmara called Spurgeon for the interference, referee Frederick L’Ecuyer was a bystander as Jamie Benn carried Zucker from the faceoff circles to the red line by his face. In the third period, late, Mikael Granlund was tacked by Jordie Benn … with Pochmara watching.

However, it did draw a power play it couldn’t convert on with 1:52 left.

Pominville, who did have the turnover that led to Nashville’s winning goal, has been heating up of late.

He continued the good looks right from the opening shift in Dallas. His line, with Zach Parise and Erik Haula, spent the most time in the offensive zone and it was Pominville who gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

After Patrick Sharp’s rim around the boards was too fast for Lauri Korpikoski to catch up with, Pominville burst out of the zone with Parise to his left for a 2-on-1. Defenseman Stephen Johns did a good job cutting off any prayer of a pass, so Pominville let her rip for his eighth goal of the season and third in six games. He also has seven points in that span and 10 points in the past 10 games.

In the second, after Granlund’s hustle drew a penalty, Granlund created a 3-on-1 down low on the ensuing power play and Nino Niederreiter fed Koivu for a one-timer and 14th goal.

Granlund extended his point streak to a career-high eight games.