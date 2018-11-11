ST. LOUIS - This wasn’t the same Blues team the Wild faced barely a week ago.

They were harder on the puck, better organized and more competitive than they were in a 5-1 loss last Saturday.

But the improvement still wasn’t enough to outlast the Wild.

Winger Mikael Granlund delivered his team-leading 10th goal in the third period, sealing a 3-2 win over the Blues Sunday at Enterprise Center that concluded the team’s franchise-record seven-game road swing at 5-2.

Overall, the Wild has won 10 out of its last 12 games.

St. Louis went 2-0 after that loss to the Wild, and it rolled that rhythm into the first period.

A slashing penalty to defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the first minute tested goalie Devan Dubnyk early and while the feel of the period evened out as more minutes fell off the clock, the Blues still secured a lead before intermission when winger Oskar Sundqvist one-timed the puck past Dubnyk at 19:01.

Two goals just 25 seconds apart in the second period flipped the advantage; after a Nino Niederreiter shot rang off the post, winger Zach Parise buried the rebound at 1:19 with a spinning shot for his seventh goal.

And then at 1:44, center Joel Eriksson Ek scored his first goal of the season when he banked in the rebound off a Jordan Greenway attempt.

After going pointless through his first nine games, Eriksson Ek now has two points in his last two games.

A momentum change like that might have sunk the Blues last week but not this time.

Instead, St. Louis tied it at 9:37 on a slap shot from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo off the rush.

– wiring it top shelf.

Granlund has three goals in his past two games and nine points in his last seven.