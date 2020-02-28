6 p.m. at Columbus FSN (100.3-FM)

Teams draw a fast rematch

Preview: This is the second meeting this week between the Wild and Blue Jackets. On Tuesday, the Wild held off Columbus 5-4 at Xcel Energy Center. The loss dropped Columbus to 1-2-2 in its past five games.

Players to watch: Blue Jackets C Pierre-Luc Dubois, who had a goal Tuesday, leads the team in points with 46. LW Nick Foligno has four goals in his past four games. … Wild LW Zach Parise has 15 points in 19 career games vs. the Blue Jackets. Goaltender Alex Stalock is 3-0 vs. Columbus in his career.

Numbers: The Wild is 2-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. The team registered 40 shots in Tuesday’s win. … Columbus is 19-11-4 at home.

Injuries: Wild C Luke Kunin (upper body) and D Carson Soucy (upper body) are out. Blue Jackets G Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed), Cs Brandon Dubinsky (wrist), Riley Nash (undisclosed), Alexander Wennberg (upper body) and Alexandre Texier (back ), RWs Josh Anderson (shoulder), Cam Atkinson (ankle) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (ankle) and Ds Ryan Murray (lower body), Dean Kukan (knee) and Seth Jones (ankle) are also out.

Sarah McLellan