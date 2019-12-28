GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie posted 40 saves.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals.

3. Victor Rask, Wild: The center scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Overturned Wild goal after a successful coach’s challenge by the Avalanche (offside).

2 First-period goals by the Avalanche in 46 seconds.

6 Different goal scorers for the Wild, and 12 players registered at least a point.

SARAH MCLELLAN