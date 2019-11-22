GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger broke a 2-2 tie in the third period with his seventh goal.

2. Cale Makar, Avalanche: The rookie defenseman scored both of Colorado’s goals.

3. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman tallied two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Faceoff wins by center Eric Staal in 11 draws.

15 Second-period goals by the Wild in its past nine games.

SARAH MCLELLAN