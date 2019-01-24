GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center racked up three points, including two goals.
2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman chipped in a goal and an assist in 28 minutes of ice time.
3. Charlie Coyle, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Power-play goals for the Wild during 5-on-3 setups.
5 Goals for the Wild for the first time since Dec.13.
8 Different Wild players registered at least a point.
SARAH MCLELLAN
