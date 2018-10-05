GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center scored the game-winning goal.
2. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger set up MacKinnon’s goal and added one of his own.
3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie kept the score close for most of the game with 36 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-6-1 Wild’s record when it debuts on the road.
7 Power-play shots for the Wild without a goal.
9 Goals for winger Zach Parise in his past nine games dating to last season.
SARAH MCLELLAN
