GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center amassed five points, including two goals.

2. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: MacKinnon’s linemate recorded four points.

3. Tyson Barrie, Avalanche: The defenseman tallied a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals for the Avalanche in 6 minutes, 46 seconds.

10 Points for the Gabriel Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen line.

14 Goals surrendered by the Wild in its past two meetings with the Avalanche.

SARAH MCLELLAN