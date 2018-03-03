GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center amassed five points, including two goals.
2. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: MacKinnon’s linemate recorded four points.
3. Tyson Barrie, Avalanche: The defenseman tallied a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Goals for the Avalanche in 6 minutes, 46 seconds.
10 Points for the Gabriel Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen line.
14 Goals surrendered by the Wild in its past two meetings with the Avalanche.
SARAH MCLELLAN
