8:30 p.m. at Colorado • Pepsi Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Avs, Wild eye playoff positions

Preview: A playoff-type atmosphere is expected for the Wild’s final game before the All-Star break, as the Avalanche is only a point shy of it for the third seed in the Central Division. Like the Wild, the Avalanche has been up and down lately — going 2-2 over its past four games.

Players to watch: Colorado’s top line featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has combined for 197 points. Rantanen (73) and MacKinnon (70) are the first NHL teammates to each have 70 points before the All-Star break since Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux (79) and Jaromir Jagr (72) in 1996-97. Wild G Devan Dubnyk has stopped 64 of 67 shots faced in his past three games.

Numbers: The Wild has dropped its past four games in Colorado. It’s been outscored 19-4 in those games.

Injuries: Wild D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) is out, while F Eric Fehr (lower body) is questionable. Avalanche F Vladislav Kamenev (shoulder) and Ds Erik Johnson (head) and Conor Timmins (concussion) are also out.

Sarah McLellan