8 p.m. at Colorado • FSN, 100.3-FM

Mixed success in back-to-backs

Preview: The Wild completes a quick two-game road trip by visiting the Avalanche. The team is 4-5-1 in the second game of a back-to-back this season. Colorado has won two in a row at home, most recently defeating Calgary 5-2 on Wednesday. The Avalanche is 3-1-1 in its past five games.

Players to watch: Center Nathan MacKinnon leads the team in goals (29), assists (42) and points (71). Winger Mikko Rantanen chipped in a goal and two assists over his past two games. Goalie Semyon Varlamov has stopped 61 of the past 64 shots he’s faced.

Numbers: The Wild is 1-1 against the Avalanche this season. Center Eric Staal has two goals in the season series. MacKinnon has 10 points in his past five games. Colorado is 22-8-1 on home ice.

Injuries: Avalanche Fs Sven Andrighetto (lower body) and Vladislav Kamenev (arm), Ds Mark Barberio (lower body), Erik Johnson (upper body) and Anton Lindholm (upper body) and Gs Jonathan Bernier (head) and Andrew Hammond (head) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN