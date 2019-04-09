Wild coach Bruce Boudreau got a vote of confidence from General Manager Paul Fenton on Tuesday as Boudreau enters the final season of his four-year contract.

"Bruce is my coach next year," Fenton said as the two held a news conference at Xcel Energy Center.

Boudreau had been operating on the assumption he would return.

"My job is to coach until I'm told not to coach anymore," he said.

The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, and players were realistic as they cleaned out their lockers. The team was shut out 10 times.

"We've got a lot of work to do," said winger Zach Parise, the team's leading scorer. "You can't sugarcoat it right now. To just think a flip is going to switch and we're going to come back and start putting four or five in a game, I don't know how realistic that is."

Parise said he played despite a broken right foot suffered blocking a shot in Winnipeg on Feb. 26, and that he ended the season with a knee injury.

"At my age, where I'm at in the career, you don't want to be going through a rebuild," he said.

The Wild lost two key players to injury. Defenseman Matt Dumba missed more than half the season after shoulder surgery, and captain Mikko Koivu had knee surgery in early February. Both players were at the X on Tuesday and said they'd be ready for the start of training camp.

Said veteran center Eric Staal: "Our goal is still to win a Stanley Cup."

Fenton said he was disappointed the team didn't make the playoffs, but not surprised.

"This is not what we were trying to do when we started the season," he said. "This is on all of us, starting with me and worked its way down to everybody in the organization, and we're disappointed. We're looking forward to evaluating, getting on to the next step and bring us back to being a playoff team going forward here.

"I still have confidence that this team is going to be able to score. Certainly, if you want to get deeper into it, we lost an incredible piece to our offense when we lost Matt Dumba, then having Mikko Koivu go out, who was a balancer I think could have helped our lineup in scoring stages.

"[I'm] really high on the young guys we brought in, and I believe that once they're comfort zone is here, and once they play in a position they're going to be able to succeed with, having some maturity, they're going to be able to score. Certainly, it's disappointing that we didn't score things year, and that's going to be addressed."

Boudreau said the season was frustrating.

"You look at the games we lose that end up being 4-1 or 4-0 or something, it was always 1-0 or 2-1 going into the third period, so we were always there, and we just didn't have that extra little jump to get the lead," he said. "I think every time we did get the lead we were pretty successful. But it was getting that lead. After awhile you keep playing from behind, it's going to catch up to you, and I think it did at the end."

The Wild is set to have the No. 11 pick in the NHL draft, unless it moves up in tonight's lottery.

"It's a huge draft for us," Fenton said. "I did not want to trade away picks. This organization has traded away picks for the last six years and that has affected where we are with the development of our prospects, of lack of prospects and we have to build from within.

"I hope we win the lottery tonight. If we win the lottery then we're really happy. We'll be doing some hand stands. But even where we stand right now, I feel really confident that there's a lot of players out there that we're going to like in that position. I have gone through one draft in my career where I have positionally drafted. We are not doing that here. We know where our deficiencies are but we also know that the way to handle the draft is to take the best player available."

•The Wild sent rookie forwards Ryan Donato, Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin to finish the season with Iowa of the American Hockey League.