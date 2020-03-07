– The Wild planned to close its locker room to media Saturday at Staples Center, where the team’s three-game road trip continued against the Kings.

On Monday, the NHL is expected to formally announce this change to its media rules at the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Wild decided to get a jump on this policy, implementing it at its next game.

The team played in San Jose against the Sharks on Thursday despite the Public Health Department in Santa Clara County, where the Sharks play, recommending the postponement or cancellation of mass gatherings and large community events.