7 p.m. vs. Chicago • Ch. 11, 100.3-FM

Back-to-backs in play all around

Preview: Like the Wild, the Blackhawks returned from their break Friday, taking on the Sabres in Buffalo. Before resuming action, Chicago was second-to-last in the Western Conference and seven points shy of the final playoff berth. Despite their struggles this season, the Blackhawks have won two out of three against the Wild.

Players to watch: Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane carried a nine-game point streak into action Friday, a span in which he recorded seven goals. LW Alex DeBrincat is just the sixth U.S.-born player to score 25 goals or more in multiple seasons before turning 22. Wild G Alex Stalock’s next appearance will be his first since signing a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

Numbers: Chicago has outscored the Wild 8-3 in its two victories in the season series. The Wild is 5-3 in the second half of back-to-backs.

Injuries: Wild D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) is out. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford (concussion protocol) is out.

SARAH MCLELLAN