GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Dumba, Wild: Delivered the overtime winner for his first goal in 34 games.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored twice.
3. Corey Crawford, Blackhawks: The Chicago netminder had 31 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals for the Blackhawks during three power plays.
5 Career overtime goals by Dumba, which ties him with Brent Burns (2003-11) for the most by a Wild defenseman in team history.
SARAH MCLELLAN
