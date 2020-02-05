GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Dumba, Wild: Delivered the overtime winner for his first goal in 34 games.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored twice.

3. Corey Crawford, Blackhawks: The Chicago netminder had 31 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals for the Blackhawks during three power plays.

5 Career overtime goals by Dumba, which ties him with Brent Burns (2003-11) for the most by a Wild defenseman in team history.

SARAH MCLELLAN