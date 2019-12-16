GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Patrick Kane, Blackhawks: The winger recorded a hat trick, the eighth of his career.

2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman tallied three assists, tying his career high and the Wild record for a defenseman in a single game.

3. Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: Assisted on three goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by winger Kevin Fiala.

1,000 Points for center Eric Staal, who became the 89th player and seventh active to reach the milestone.

SARAH MCLELLAN