GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Patrick Kane, Blackhawks: The winger recorded a hat trick, the eighth of his career.
2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman tallied three assists, tying his career high and the Wild record for a defenseman in a single game.
3. Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: Assisted on three goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by winger Kevin Fiala.
1,000 Points for center Eric Staal, who became the 89th player and seventh active to reach the milestone.
SARAH MCLELLAN
