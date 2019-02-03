GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Erik Gustafsson, Blackhawks: The defenseman scored twice, including the overtime game-winner.

2. Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks: The Chicago captain tallied a goal and an assist.

3. Victor Rask, Wild: The center tied it at 3 in the third period on his first goal with the team.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Tying goals by the Wild in the third period to help it snag a point.

4 Unsuccessful offside challenges for the Wild this season.

SARAH MCLELLAN