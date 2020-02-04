7 p.m. vs. Chicago • Xcel Energy Center • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Chicago is on a roll away from home

Preview: The Wild starts three games in four nights at home by facing the Blackhawks, who are four points ahead of the Wild in the standings and three points back of a playoff spot. Chicago won the teams’ previous meeting 5-3 on Dec. 15. So far on this seven-game homestand, the Wild is 3-2.

Players to watch: Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane is in the midst of a 12-game point streak. LW Brandon Saad has four goals in his past four games. … Wild RW Kevin Fiala scored twice vs. Chicago earlier this season. C Eric Staal has an assist in five consecutive games.

Numbers: With 14 goals, RW Mats Zuccarello already has surpassed his total from last season (12). The Wild has limited opponents to less than 30 shots in five of its past six games. … The Blackhawks are 6-1 in their past seven games. They are 8-1 over their past nine road contests.

Injuries: Blackhawks Ds Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Brent Seabrook (shoulder and hip), RW Andrew Shaw (concussion) and C Dylan Strome (ankle) are out.

Sarah McLellan