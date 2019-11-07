Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was gazing up, tracking the play on the video board because the players on the bench stood up to block his view of the ice.

But he had an unobstructed look at what winger Mats Zuccarello's successful breakaway early in the third period meant for his team.

"You could see the bench erupt when they scored," Boudreau said. "When you haven't won a lot of games, those are the kind of games you really get excited about.".

Zuccarello's finish, which tied the score at 2, wasn't the only clutch sequence. The eventual 4-2 comeback over the Ducks Tuesday at Honda Center had plenty of them. What kick-started the rally was winger Kevin Fiala's goal in the second.

Instead of going into the third period down by a pair, the Wild was only trailing by one — a much more manageable deficit, especially considering the team started to find a groove after Fiala's one-timer at 9:34.

SARAH MCLELLAN