GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: The center scored a hat trick, including the winning goal, and chipped in two assists.

2. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes: The winger set up three goals.

3. Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes: The winger capitalized on the power play.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by the Hurricanes during three power plays.

4 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.

40 Shots by Carolina.

SARAH MCLELLAN