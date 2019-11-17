STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes: The winger scored the overtime winner.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger assisted on linemate Luke Kunin’s goal and was a strong physical presence in the offensive zone.

3. James Reimer, Hurricanes: The goalie recorded 32 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Shorthanded goal by the Wild, its first this season.

3 Second-period goals by the Wild.

100 Career assists for defenseman Matt Dumba, who became the fifth Wild defenseman to reach the milestone after setting up winger Zach Parise.

SARAH McLELLAN