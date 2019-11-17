STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes: The winger scored the overtime winner.
2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger assisted on linemate Luke Kunin’s goal and was a strong physical presence in the offensive zone.
3. James Reimer, Hurricanes: The goalie recorded 32 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shorthanded goal by the Wild, its first this season.
3 Second-period goals by the Wild.
100 Career assists for defenseman Matt Dumba, who became the fifth Wild defenseman to reach the milestone after setting up winger Zach Parise.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
St. Thomas earns share of MIAC football title
St. Thomas earned a share of the MIAC title with a 17-7 victory over Bethel on Saturday in St. Paul.The teams went into Saturday's game…
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey starts well but can't keep pace with high-scoring Penn State
Former Gophers defenseman Clayton Phillips scored the eventual winning goal.
Gophers
Missed Gophers opportunities
OTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITIESThe Gophers spent plenty of time in Iowa territory but had difficulty finishing. Here is how the end of five drives turned into…
Gophers
'Floyd of Rosedale' hard to catch for Gophers, especially in Iowa City
Heavy on the hawkeyesThe Gophers have lost five in a row to Iowa, seven of eight and 15 of 19. They also have lost nine…