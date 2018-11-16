GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Mikko Koivu, Wild: Racked up three points, including a goal.
2. Eric Staal, Wild: A goal and an assist.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: Scored his second goal in as many games.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-for-2 Power-play goals in two chances for the Wild.
5 Points for Koivu’s line with wingers Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle.
Sarah McLellan
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Twins fan banned from Target Field over pursuit of baseballs goes to bat to stay at games
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild continues to avoid losing streaks, rebounds vs. Canucks
The Wild has yet to lose two straight games in regulation this season.
Sports
State swimming prelims: Usual suspects dominate again
Visitation, which has won five consecutive 1A state titles, qualified 14 individuals and all three relay teams for Friday's championship finals while Edina and Minnetonka shined in 2A.
Gophers
Bane 23 points for No. 21 TCU in 77-69 win over Fresno State
Desmond Bane finds it easy to score for No. 21 TCU when Alex Robinson is passing him the ball.
Wild
Carey Price makes 43 saves, Canadiens beat Flames 3-2
Carey Price made 43 saves and Artturi Lehkonen broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Mompremier leads No. 24 Miami women over No. 19 Marquette
Beatrice Mompremier set career highs with 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the No. 24 Miami women beat No. 19 Marquette 63-55 on Thursday night.