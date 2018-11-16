GAME RECAP STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS 1. Mikko Koivu, Wild: Racked up three points, including a goal. 2. Eric Staal, Wild: A goal and an assist. 3. Matt Dumba, Wild: Scored his second goal in as many games. BY THE NUMBERS 2-for-2 Power-play goals in two chances for the Wild. 5 Points for Koivu’s line with wingers Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle. Sarah McLellan

