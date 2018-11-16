GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mikko Koivu, Wild: Racked up three points, including a goal.

2. Eric Staal, Wild: A goal and an assist.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: Scored his second goal in as many games.

BY THE NUMBERS

2-for-2 Power-play goals in two chances for the Wild.

5 Points for Koivu’s line with wingers Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle.

Sarah McLellan