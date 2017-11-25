The puck rolled away from Wild winger Nino Niederreiter as he stared down a mostly empty net.

Winger Tyler Ennis had two looks in tight, one in succession with a quick release from linemate Zack Mitchell, but all three were stopped.

And so was a slight breakaway by captain Mikko Koivu, who couldn’t lift the puck over the pad of Blues goalie Jake Allen while Allen was sprawled on his belly.

Had any one of these glorious chances wound up in the back of the net, the outcome could have been different.

But the Wild came up empty, tripping into an early hole that forced it to play catch-up until the Western-Conference leading Blues completed a 6-3 win Saturday at Scottrade Center.

It’s a less-than-flattering progress report on how the Wild stacks up to the best in the West.

– a run that planted it firmly in the playoff race.

But this was a reminder of the work that still must be done to keep pace with a squad like the Blues, who knocked the Wild out of the playoffs in the first round just last season.

And there was no better example of that than the first period.

A deflection in front by center Paul Stastny on a power play put the Blues up 1-0 just 6 minutes, 15 seconds into the game, but the Wild could have easily erased the deficit.

Niederreiter lost the handle in front with Allen caught out of position, his best chance to extend his career-best goal streak that came to an end at six games. Ennis also had two quality shots, as did Mitchell, but Allen blocked everything.

Soon after, the Wild fell further behind after a giveaway by defenseman Kyle Quincey. His clearing attempt caromed off winger Chris Thorburn and right to winger Dmitrij Jaskin, who slid the puck around goalie Devan Dubnyk at 11:09.

Winger Chris Stewart tried to flip the momentum by dropping the gloves with Thorburn, a spirited slugfest between the two at center ice. But the fight didn’t spark the Wild.

– this time when winger Jaden Schwartz pushed in a puck from in front at 16:54.

The Wild’s execution was only mildly better in the second; forward Charlie Coyle erased Allen’s shutout bid at 15:02 when he capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway by wiring a shot by Allen’s glove for Coyle’s first goal of the season, first career shorthanded tally and the Wild’s league-leading fifth shorthanded goal. Allen ended up with 22 stops.

But it was tough for the team to sustain any type of offensive pressure amid a string of penalties. The Wild put the Blues on the power play eight times and the Blues capitalized on three of those with St. Louis’ second and third tallies insurance goals by Schwartz at 11:36 and rookie Sammy Blais at 14:12 of the third.

As for the Wild’s power play, it remained potent.

– at 3:31 of the third when Mitchell redirected a Daniel Winnik feed and at 8:52 when center Eric Staal buried a Matt Dumba setup.

But the unit gave up a shorthanded goal for the second straight game after center Kyle Brodziak scored on a breakaway just 2:09 into the period, and that held up as the game-winner. Dubnyk totaled 34 saves.