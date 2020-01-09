8 p.m. at Calgary • Saddledome • FSN Plus, 100.3 FM

Rivalry with Flames renewed

Preview: The Wild and Calgary have become familiar foes; Thursday’s game will be their third meeting in the past 18 days. The Wild earned three points in the first two meetings at Xcel Energy Center, winning 3-0 on Dec. 23 and dropping a 5-4 shootout decision Sunday. The game is one of only two road contests for the Wild in January.

Players to watch: Wild D Ryan Suter has a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and 13 points in the past 12 games. Calgary G David Rittich is tied for fifth in the NHL with 18 victories.

Numbers: The Flames have won six games in which they have trailed after two periods, including Sunday’s shootout victory over the Wild. The Wild’s penalty kill ranks 25th in the NHL (76.1%) and has allowed four power-play goals in the past two games.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery), F Jason Zucker (broken leg) and G Devan Dubnyk (personal reasons) are out. Calgary D Jusso Valimaki (knee) is out.

Rachel Blount