GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie stopped 22 shots for his first shutout of the season.

2. Luke Kunin, Wild: The winger tallied his second goal in his past three games and added an assist.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center made an impact in his return from injury, scoring the game-winning goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Successful penalty kill by the Wild.

5 Shots by Kunin, a game high.

60 Saves for Dubnyk on 65 shots in three appearances after a month-plus layoff.

SARAH MCLELLAN