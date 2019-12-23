4 p.m. vs. Calgary • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Eriksson Ek set to return

Preview: The Wild plays host to the Flames in its final game before the three-day holiday break. A 6-0 loss to the Jets Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center snapped the team’s 12-game point streak on home ice. Overall, the Wild has dropped three of its past four games. C Joel Eriksson Ek, who has missed the past four games because of an upper-body injury, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to return; the Wild reassigned C Luke Johnson to the American Hockey League. Calgary played Sunday, taking on the Stars in Dallas.

Players to watch: Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau had three assists against the Wild in 2018-19. D Mark Giordano had four points (three assists). … Wild D Jonas Brodin has seven assists in his past 10 games. LW Zach Parise had six shot attempts Saturday.

Numbers: The Wild went 1-2 vs. the Flames last season. It’s 7-3-1 against the Pacific Division. Calgary is 2-3 in the second half of a back-to-back. The Flames outscored the Wild 6-5 last season.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body), C Mikko Koivu (lower body) and Jason Zucker (fractured fibula) are out.

SARAH MCLELLAN