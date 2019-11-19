6 p.m. at Buffalo • FSN, 100.3-FM

Road has not been kind so far

Preview: The Wild (7-11-2) has the fewest points in the NHL and the league’s worst road record (3-10). Buffalo is 10-7-3 after losing 4-1 at Chicago on Sunday.

Players to watch: Sabres C Jack Eichel had four goals in Saturday’s victory over Ottawa and is 13th in the NHL in scoring (13-11-24). D Rasmus Dahlin, the top overall pick in the 2018 draft, was benched for poor defensive play Saturday by coach Ralph Krueger. He had 44 points in his rookie season and finished third in Calder Trophy voting. RW Victor Olofsson set an NHL rookie record by scoring his first seven goals on power plays. Former Gophers C Casey Mittelstadt (3-4-7) has played all 20 games. … C Eric Staal (6-8-14) leads the Wild in scoring but is also a team-worst minus-14.

Numbers: Buffalo is 6-2-2 and has a .258 power play percentage at home. … The Wild has a .122 power play percentage on the road but .833 penalty kill percentage.

Injuries: For Buffalo, C Kyle Okposo (undisclosed), C Vladimir Sobotka (knee), C Marcus Johansson (upper body), W Johan Larsson (upper body) and W Tage Thompson (undisclosed) are out. Wild W Marcus Foligno (lower body) and D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are out.

Chris Miller