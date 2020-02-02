STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Torey Krug, Bruins: The defenseman scored two goals and set up two others.

2. David Pastrnak, Bruins: The winger tallied his NHL-leading 38th goal.

3. Brad Marchand, Bruins: The winger had a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals for the Wild in four power-play chances.

2 Power-play goals by Boston in 1 minute, 16 seconds.

23 Saves for Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak before the Wild broke his shutout bid.

SARAH McLELLAN