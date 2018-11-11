2 p.m. at St. Louis • FSN, 100.3-FM

Blues next for team in transit

Preview: This is the last stop on the Wild’s seven-game road swing. After a 4-2 showing so far, the team has improved to 5-4 on the road overall. Since falling to the Wild 5-1 last Saturday, the Blues have won two straight. Most recently they blanked the Sharks 4-0 Friday at home.

Players to watch: Goalie Chad Johnson made 33 saves in shutting out San Jose. Center Ryan O’Reilly has 16 points during a career-high nine-game point streak. Winger Alexander Steen has three points in his past two games.

Numbers: Winger Mikael Granlund has 198 career assists. He has a team-leading eight points in the past six games. Johnson has given up one goal on 72 shots in his past two starts. St. Louis has won four of its past five games.

Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks is dealing with bumps and bruises. Blues F Brayden Schenn (oblique strain) and D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) are out.

SARAH MCLELLAN