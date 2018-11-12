GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: Broke a 2-2 tie in the third period with his team-leading 10th goal.
2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Recorded 29 saves.
3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues: Extended his career-high point streak to 10 games with an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Goals for Granlund in the past two games.
5 Wins for the Wild on its seven-game road swing.
340 Career goals for winger Zach Parise, which ties Dave Christian for the most in the NHL by a Minnesota-born player.
Sarah McLellan
