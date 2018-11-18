5 p.m. at Chicago • FSN, 107.9-FM

Back to back: the perfect setup

Preview: This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Wild; the team is 4-0 in that situation this season. The Blackhawks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Kings on Friday at home. Since firing coach Joel Quenneville and replacing him with Jeremy Colliton, Chicago is 1-2-2.

Players to watch: Winger Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks in goals (12) and points (23). G Corey Crawford has a .916 save percentage in 11 starts.

Numbers: Goalie Alex Stalock is 3-1 this season. He has a .938 save percentage in two career games against the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks haven’t scored more than two goals since a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes Nov. 8.

Injuries: Blackhawks Ds Connor Murphy (back) and Brandon Davidson (leg) and F Marcus Kruger (leg) are out.

SARAH MCLELLAN