WILD gameday
9 p.m. at Vancouver FSN Plus, 100.3-FM
Long run on road is about to begin
Preview: This is the beginning of seven straight on the road for the Wild, the longest run of road games in franchise history. The team recalled rookie Jordan Greenway after a two-game stint in the American Hockey League in which he scored a hat trick. At 6-6, the Canucks are off to an encouraging start for a rebuilding club. They’ve hit a bit of a rough patch of late, though, dropping two in a row and getting outscored 9-1 in those games.
Players to watch: Rookie Elias Pettersson boasts five goals and eight points in six games. Burnsville’s Brock Boeser has two game-winning goals. Four of center Bo Horvat’s nine points have come on the power play.
Numbers: The opposition has scored first against the Wild in seven of the past eight games. The team’s penalty kill is 17-for-18 over the past four games. Vancouver is 2-2 on home ice. Winger Loui Eriksson has 36 points in 36 games against the Wild.
Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks (lower body) is out. Canucks G Anders Nilsson (fractured finger), F Sven Baertschi (upper body), F Jay Beagle (broken forearm), D Chris Tanev (hip) and D Alex Edler (sprained MCL) are also out.
SARAH MCLELLAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.