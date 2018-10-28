WILD gameday

9 p.m. at Vancouver FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Long run on road is about to begin

Preview: This is the beginning of seven straight on the road for the Wild, the longest run of road games in franchise history. The team recalled rookie Jordan Greenway after a two-game stint in the American Hockey League in which he scored a hat trick. At 6-6, the Canucks are off to an encouraging start for a rebuilding club. They’ve hit a bit of a rough patch of late, though, dropping two in a row and getting outscored 9-1 in those games.

Players to watch: Rookie Elias Pettersson boasts five goals and eight points in six games. Burnsville’s Brock Boeser has two game-winning goals. Four of center Bo Horvat’s nine points have come on the power play.

Numbers: The opposition has scored first against the Wild in seven of the past eight games. The team’s penalty kill is 17-for-18 over the past four games. Vancouver is 2-2 on home ice. Winger Loui Eriksson has 36 points in 36 games against the Wild.

Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks (lower body) is out. Canucks G Anders Nilsson (fractured finger), F Sven Baertschi (upper body), F Jay Beagle (broken forearm), D Chris Tanev (hip) and D Alex Edler (sprained MCL) are also out.

SARAH MCLELLAN