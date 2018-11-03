7 p.m. at St. Louis • FSN, 100.3-FM
The Blues are on the rise
Preview: After starting a seven-game road stretch with a loss at Vancouver and a victory at Edmonton, the Wild returned home for three days before heading to St. Louis for their first of four regular-season games against the Blues. The Wild is 2-3 on the road this season. After a rocky start, the Mike Yeo-coached Blues are 3-1-1 in their past five games and have won their past two, their first consecutive victories this season.
Players to watch: Wild F Mikael Granlund’s nine-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active point streak in the NHL. He has six goals and six assists in that span. Blues F Robby Fabbri returned to the lineup for the first time in 21 months in Thursday’s victory over Las Vegas, earning an assist. F Vladimir Tarasenko leads St. Louis with six goals, including four on the power play.
Numbers: The Wild is 5-for-13 on the power play since Oct. 27, and its power-play success rate of 29.4 percent in road games ranks sixth in the league. The team’s penalty kill has gone 25-for-27 in its past six games. Blues goalie Jake Allen is 4-2-3 with a save percentage of .878 in 10 games.
Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks (leg) resumed practicing Friday, but his return date is uncertain. Blues D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) is out.
RACHEL BLOUNT
