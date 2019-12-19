8:30 p.m. at Arizona Coyotes • Gila River Arena • FSN, 100.3 FM

Road trip ends in Arizona

Preview: The Wild wraps up a three-game road trip in Arizona, where it already has won this season, edging the Coyotes 4-3 on Nov. 9. Arizona also lost the rematch 3-2 in Minnesota on Nov. 14. D Jared Spurgeon, who’s been sidelined since suffering a hand injury Dec. 3, has a 50-50 chance to play, coach Bruce Boudreau said. The Wild also assigned RW Gerald Mayhew back to the American Hockey League.

Players to watch: LW Taylor Hall assisted on the Coyotes’ winning goal Tuesday against the Sharks in his Arizona debut after being acquired in a trade from New Jersey on Monday. RW Vinnie Hinostroza has five assists during a three-game point streak. … Wild G Devan Dubnyk is 9-8-4 in 21 career starts vs. the Coyotes. LW Zach Parise has nine points in his past 12 games.

Numbers: The Wild is 11-4-1 in its past 16 trips to Arizona. D Ryan Suter has six assists over his past four games. In 23 career games vs. the Wild, Hall has 16 points.

Injuries: Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson (fractured fibula) and D Jason Demers (lower body) are out. … Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body), C Mikko Koivu (lower body), C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) and LW Jason Zucker (lower body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan