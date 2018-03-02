GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Antti Raanta, Coyotes: The goalie made 32 saves.
2. Max Domi, Coyotes: The winger assisted on three goals.
3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored and had four shots on goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal for the Wild through its first 24 shots.
4 Third-period goals by the Coyotes.
31 Shots from the Wild that were blocked or missed the net.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
