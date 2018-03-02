GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Antti Raanta, Coyotes: The goalie made 32 saves.

2. Max Domi, Coyotes: The winger assisted on three goals.

3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored and had four shots on goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal for the Wild through its first 24 shots.

4 Third-period goals by the Coyotes.

31 Shots from the Wild that were blocked or missed the net.

SARAH MCLELLAN