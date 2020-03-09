GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored twice on the power play, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

2. Alex Galchenyuk, Wild: The center had a goal and assist.

3. Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks: The winger tallied two goals and assisted on another.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Points for the Wild on this three-game West Coast road trip.

23 Goals by Fiala, tying his career high; he has 14 in the past 18 games.

0 Power-play goals for the Ducks on four attempts.

600 Career games with the Wild for Ryan Suter, who became the fourth player and third defenseman to reach the milestone.

SARAH McLELLAN