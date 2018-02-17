Game Recap

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Nick Ritchie, Ducks. The winger scored the decisive shootout goal in the 11th round and added an assist.

2. John Gibson, Ducks. The goaltender made 36 saves and another nine in the shootout.

3. Jason Zucker, Wild. The winger scored to help the Wild snag a point.

BY THE NUMBERS

– both in the first minute of periods.

11 Round shootout, which is the longest in Wild history.

23 Goals this season for Zucker, which is a career-high.