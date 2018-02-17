Game Recap
Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Nick Ritchie, Ducks. The winger scored the decisive shootout goal in the 11th round and added an assist.
2. John Gibson, Ducks. The goaltender made 36 saves and another nine in the shootout.
3. Jason Zucker, Wild. The winger scored to help the Wild snag a point.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Penalties committed by winger Nino Niederreiter – both in the first minute of periods.
11 Round shootout, which is the longest in Wild history.
23 Goals this season for Zucker, which is a career-high.
More From Sports
Sports
If Jets will pay Kirk Cousins 'whatever it takes,' where would that leave Vikings?
If you believe the Vikings should at least be considering a run at free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason — and you will find…
Gophers
St. Cloud State No. 1 in a Minnesota-heavy college hockey poll
The Huskies are back in the top spot, while Minnesota State Mankato, the Gophers and Minnesota Duluth all are in the top 10.
Sports
Omeoga's slide: From Minnesota sprinter to Nigeria's first bobsledders
Thirteen months ago, Irondale High graduate Akuoma Omeoga took her first bobsled run. "This is crazier than anything I could have imagined," she said the other day in Pyeongchang.
Golf
Rosemount man wins $25,000, pontoon boat with 120-foot putt at Golf Show
'I could not do that again,' says first person to win the 28-year-old contest.
Wild
Cullen, Ennis lead Wild to 5-3 win over Islanders
Matt Cullen and Tyler Ennis scored in Minnesota's three-goal second period, and the Wild beat the New York Islanders 5-3 Monday.
