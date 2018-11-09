9 p.m. at Anaheim • Honda Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

One more game from sunny Southern California

Preview: This is the second half of a Southern California back-to-back for the Wild and the second-to-last stop on a franchise-record seven consecutive road games. The team has yet to face Anaheim this season. The Ducks are off to a ho-hum start at 7-7-3 but are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Flames at home on Wednesday.

Players to watch: Anaheim center Adam Henrique is in the midst of an eight-game point streak against the Wild. Captain Ryan Getzlaf has eight points in his past six games. John Gibson boasts a .933 save percentage in net for the Ducks.

Numbers: The Wild is 3-0 in Game 2 of a back-to-back. Last season, the Wild went 1-1-1 vs. the Ducks. Anaheim is 8-3-1 in its past 12 games vs. the Wild. Getzlaf has 49 career game-winning goals.

Injuries: Wild F Matt Hendricks is dealing with bumps and bruises. Ducks Fs Corey Perry (knee), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Carter Rowney (upper body), Max Comtois (lower body) and Nick Ritchie (upper body) and D Korbinian Holzer (wrist) are out.

SARAH McLELLAN