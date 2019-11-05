9 p.m. at Anaheim • FSN, 100.3-FM

Hot-starting Ducks have cooled off

Preview: The Wild begins a four-game trip through the Pacific Division by facing the Ducks, who shut out the Wild in their final two meetings last season. The Wild is 1-8 on the road, the lone victory over league cellar-dweller Ottawa. Anaheim began the season with six victories in eight games but is 3-4-1 since.

Players to watch: Wild F Mats Zuccarello is on a three-game point streak and has scored in each of his past two games. He took a maintenance day Monday but should play Tuesday. C Eric Staal is on a five-game point streak, with two goals and three assists. … Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf played in his 1,000th NHL game Sunday. He ranks second on the team with 11 points on seven goals and four assists. RW Jakob Silfverberg (7-5-12) leads the Ducks in scoring while C Adam Henrique has a team-best eight goals. G John Gibson is 6-6 with a 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage this season. G Ryan Miller is 3-0-1.

Numbers: Anaheim is 6-1-1 at home. Ducks F Nick Ritchie has points in four of his past six games (1-3-4).

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is on injured reserve. Ducks D Josh Manson (knee) is out. F Ondrej Kase (jaw) might return.

Randy Johnson