Geez, talk about a lack of gratitude and a little Minnesota ice to welcome our Midwest brethren. After Wilco agreed to let 89.3 the Current broadcast Thursday's performance live from the Palace Theatre – the second gig in a sold-out three-night run – the folks at the public radio station showed their thanks on opening night with this message on the marquee above St. Paul’s newly reborn downtown theater:

“89.3 THE CURRENT RESENTS WILCO 11.15, 16, 17 SOLD OUT”

The Current’s staff tried to chalk up the “resentful” dis to a missing letter ‘P’ that blew off the façade, but that excuse probably rang hollow to the veteran Americana rockers from the Windy City. Luckily for the rest of us, Jeff Tweedy and his bandmates are big boys who don’t let such trifling things get them down, nor did they let another tireless year of touring drag down their enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s concert – also the first of what are reportedly the group’s final three shows before an extended hiatus – clocked in at two hours and 10 minutes, with two encores and 26 songs total. The set list conspicuously seemed to feature a little bit of everything, with at least one song from all but one of the band’s 10 albums and only two tunes from last year’s rather sleepy album “Schmilco.”

A few sidelined-of-late fan faves have been dusted off for this round of touring, starting with the elegant opener "You Are My Face" and including “At Least That’s What You Said” and “Bull Black Nova.” A rich acoustic montage was offered a half-hour into the set, starting with “Misunderstood” (with Nels Cline caressing a lap steel) and culminating with “Via Chicago.” A couple rarities also made the cut: the mellow and lush gem “Reservations” and the lightly poppy “Summer Teeth,” which was selected based on an unusually strong opinion from the online request cue on the group’s website.

“It was requested by 40 of you, and the next highest song got six,” Tweedy reported in a dubious tone. “I suspect the Russians.”

The typically chatty frontman didn’t say a word to the 2,800 fans until halfway into the show, and even after that he stuck mostly to the music. Maybe he’s saving up his one-liners to spread them out over three nights. He and the band certainly has plenty of other core songs left to sort through over the next two nights.

Look for a final wrap on the three-night stand online over the weekend. And yes, barring another hateful marquee message, the Current will be broadcasting Thursday's show live on air and via its website. Show time on Wednesday was 8:30 p.m., with acoustic-guitar wiz Jim Elkington kicking it off at 7:30. The venue dropped some last-minute tickets at the box office on Wednesday afternoon and is likely to do the same for the next two shows.

Here’s the set list from Night 1:

You Are My Face

Cry All Day

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Art of Almost

Pickled Ginger

At Least That's What You Said

If I Ever Was a Child

Misunderstood

Someone to Lose

Via Chicago

Bull Black Nova

Reservations

Impossible Germany

Summer Teeth

California Stars

Box Full of Letters

I'm Always in Love

Heavy Metal Drummer

I'm the Man Who Loves You

Hummingbird

The Late Greats

ENCORE 1:

Random Name Generator

Jesus, Etc.

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

ENCORE 2:

Spiders (Kidsmoke)

