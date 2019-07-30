Wiffle ball for a cause

What: The ALS Wiffleball Tournament

When: Saturday

When: First pitch is 8:30 a.m. Pool play from 9 a.m. to noon. Bracket play for pool winners from noon until about 4 p.m.

Where: Harmon Park, West St. Paul

Batter-up: Twenty-five teams had signed up as of mid-week. Teams of three to five players can sign up at www.alswiffleball.com/register before noon Friday. Cost is $50. Proceeds are donated to the ALS Association.