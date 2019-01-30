BANGKOK — A campaign by Australia, human rights groups and regional and international sports organizations to stop Thailand from extraditing to Bahrain a detained soccer player who has refugee status in Australia has gotten a personal touch, with a letter from the jailed man's wife delivered to the Thai prime minister.
The lawyer for Hakeem al-Araibi handed over the letter Wednesday at Government House, imploring Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to free her client because of his probable persecution in Bahrain, where he was convicted in absentia of arson, a charge he denies. Al-Araibi plays for a semi-professional soccer club in Australia.
The letter from his wife, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, said she is "anxiously waiting for a glimpse of hope to have my husband return home" to Australia.
