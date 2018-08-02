LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a hand injury.
The American golfer was 7 over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham on Thursday when she quit.
Wie, who is ranked No. 18, says in a post on Twitter she "gave it all" but "couldn't handle the pain any longer."
Wie said she has been playing through pain all year, and that she would be taking some time off so her hand could fully recover.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Mejia was sharp for five innings on Wednesday
Adalberto Mejia was effective on Wednesday in a game in which the team ended up losing 2-0
Twins
Twins bats go silent; loss drops them 10 games behind Cleveland
The Twins, shut out for the fifth time this season, mustered only five hits against Carlos Carrasco and Chaska native Brad Hand.
Twins
Buxton shut down by wrist again. Is he done for the season?
Center fielder Byron Buxton was placed on the disabled list at Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday because of a continuing issue with his left wrist.
Golf
Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury
Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a hand injury.
Vikings
Eagles hold back Carson Wentz for 3rd straight practice
Carson Wentz is trusting the process.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.