SEOUL, South Korea — The widow and daughter of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho have appeared in court over charges they unlawfully hired housekeepers from the Philippines.

Lee Myung-hee and her daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, refused to answer questions by reporters on Thursday following their appearance at a Seoul court.

Cho Hyun-ah gained notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York because she was angry that the crew served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate. The incident, dubbed "nut rage," generated international headlines and severely tarnished the Cho family's image.

Cho reportedly admitted to the charges but Lee did not.

Lee is facing separate criminal charges for allegedly abusing her staff.