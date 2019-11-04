WICHITA, Kan. — Police in Wichita, Kansas, are investigating after a woman found the remains of a human fetus inside a small box along a river.
The fetus was found Sunday afternoon. Police believe it to be 10 weeks gestation or younger. A coroner will examine the remains for a more exact determination.
At a news conference Monday, police Capt. Brent Allred said a 57-year-old woman was near the Arkansas River when she saw a box on a sandbar. Officers were called and found the fetus inside. Bloody towels and other materials also were found in the box.
The remains were taken to a forensics lab for an autopsy.
Police say they have not classified the case as a criminal investigation, pending autopsy results.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
FBI says Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue
A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.
National
NYPD commissioner resigning; top deputy to take his place
New York City's police commissioner is retiring after three years, and a top deputy will succeed him as the leader of the nation's largest police department, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.
Nation
Forecast calls for continued high water in Great Lakes
A new forecast says Great Lakes levels are likely to remain unusually high and may set additional records.
National
US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal
The United States has told the United Nations it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.
Business
Dow hits record as stock market rally extends into 5th week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average returned to a record on Monday, joining other market gauges at all-time highs, as the stock market's rally carried into a fifth week.