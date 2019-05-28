WICHITA, Kan. — A 49-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man has been fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing his gun at officers on Memorial Day.
Police were called to a south Wichita home around 1:20 a.m. Monday after a caller said her neighbor had been firing shots outside his house.
Wichita Officer Charley Davidson says the man ran out of his home toward arriving officers armed with a handgun, then ran away.
Officers from Wichita Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office found the man later. Davidson says the man pointed the gun at the officers, who responded by shooting him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Kushner in Mideast to drum up support for peace plan
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is in the Middle East to drum up support for his as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
National
Fire destroys 115-year-old former luxury hotel in Dallas
Authorities say an early-morning fire has destroyed a vacant 115-year-old former luxury hotel just south of downtown Dallas.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump takes credit for Obama's gains for vets
Boastful on the occasion of Memorial Day, President Donald Trump and his Veterans Affairs secretary are claiming full credit for health care improvements that were underway before they took office.
Business
Amid budget noise, Minnesota's government grows about the same speed as the economy
It took a special session to reach a budget deal, but key economic traits unchanged.
National
Texas lawmakers approve safe gun storage program despite NRA
Lawmakers in gun-loving Texas have quietly gone around the National Rifle Association by slipping language into a massive spending bill that would fund a $1 million public safety campaign on gun storage.