BOSTON — Walter Whyte had 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to lead Boston University to an 81-59 win over Army on Saturday.
Whyte made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Terriers (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) in notching his first double-double of the season.
Max Mahoney had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and eight assists for Boston University, which earned its sixth straight win at home. Javante McCoy added 11 points, while Jack Hemphill scored 10 off the bench.
Lonnie Grayson had 14 points for the Black Knights (5-10, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Tucker Blackwell, Matt Wilson and Tommy Funk all had 12 points. Army's bench scored just four points.
