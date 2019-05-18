People struggling with loan payments and falling credit scores may be tempted to seek a quick fix. But they should be wary of companies that promise to scrub credit files and improve credit scores for a fee, consumer watchdogs said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed suit this month against Lexington Law and CreditRepair.com, two of the largest credit-repair brands, and a related network of businesses. The suit alleges that the companies illegally charged customers upfront for credit-repair services in violation of the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule. Under that rule, companies can charge fees for services sold through telemarketers only after documenting that their promised results have been delivered.

The complaint also alleges that several of the companies, referred to collectively as Progrexion, used deceptive marketing to lure clients, in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act.

The complaint, filed May 2, said people paid the credit-repair companies hundreds of dollars in fees, seeking to improve their credit scores and get better access to loans on improved terms. But the businesses used misleading methods, including false advertising, as “bait” to attract clients, the complaint said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau didn’t respond to a request for comment on its suit.

Eric M. Kamerath, a spokesman for Lexington Law and Progrexion, which includes CreditRepair.com, said, “Lexington and Progrexion have helped millions of consumers ensure their credit reports are fair, accurate and substantiated. We disagree with the allegations … and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”

According to an analysis of the consumer bureau’s complaint database published by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, complaints about credit reporting, credit-repair services and other “personal consumer reports” made up 43% of total complaints in 2018, up from about a quarter of complaints in 2016.

Andrew Pizor, a lawyer with the National Consumer Law Center, said paying for credit repair is a waste of money. “Avoid it completely,” he said. Anything a credit-repair company can do, he said — including disputing inaccurate information on your credit report — people can do themselves, at no cost.

If negative information listed on your credit report is correct — for example, you have stopped making payments — there’s little you can do to remove it quickly, the consumer bureau said. Negative information typically remains on your credit report for at least seven years. “Beware of anyone who claims that they can remove information from your credit report that’s accurate, current and negative,” the bureau says. “No one can do that.”

Consumers can try negotiating with lenders on their own, Pizor said, perhaps by offering to make a full or partial payment on a bad debt in exchange for an agreement by the lender to stop reporting the delinquent account to the credit bureau. It may not work. But it won’t cost you anything.

An alternative is to seek help from a reliable, nonprofit credit-counseling organization, the bureau said. Credit counselors provide advice on how to manage your money, and can help you develop an plan to pay down your debt. Some counselors offer advice at no or low cost.

Here are some answers about improving your credit:

How can I find a reputable credit counselor?

Michelle Grajales, a lawyer with the Federal Trade Commission, recommends finding a counselor who can meet you in person. A good place to start looking is on the Department of Justice’s website. Other potential sources are the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and the Financial Counseling Association of America. After you identify counselors near you, Grajales said, check with your state attorney general’s office to see if any complaints have been filed against them and get a quote — in writing — about any fees charged.

How can I check my credit report for errors?

You can request a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus (TransUnion, Equifax and Experian) every 12 months. Credit advisers often suggest staggering the requests, and getting a report from a different bureau every four months. If you find an error on your report — it’s not uncommon — you should dispute the item in writing by contacting both the credit bureau and the lender.

How can I improve my credit score?

The best way to improve your credit score is to pay your bills on time and keep credit card balances low relative to the amount you are authorized to borrow.

Ann Carrns writes for the New York Times.