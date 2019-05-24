In Montreal each spring, an epic bicycle festival demonstrates how 25,000 people can let the good times roll without bumping into each other too much.

In Quebéc City and its hinterlands, cyclists plunge into a history shaped by French explorers, the Catholic Church, aboriginal culture and British conquest — plus a quite unexpected taste of Teddy Roosevelt on a trail into the wilderness.

In Charlevoix, an island provides a perfect loop for lovers of quiet roads, gentle hills, flats along the water and eye-candy vistas of mountains you don’t have to climb.

Then there is the south shore of the St. Lawrence, where the panorama of river, sea, sky and flowers defines the magic of bicycling in Québec.

Those treats are mostly thanks to Route Verte, Québec’s gift to the cycling world. It’s a vast network of trails and bike-friendly byways that is about to get another growth spurt. Quebec’s “green way” is a gift to the natural and cultural worlds, too, stitching together wild places, pristine villages and a few buzzy cities in a rich, French-flavored tableau.

It’s the masterwork of Vélo Québec, Route Verte’s steward.

Cyclists in Tour la Nuit, the annual Montreal night ride, in 2016. This year, on May 31, the crowd of 10,000 will bicycle into and around Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

Since 2013, I’ve gone to Quebec each year to sample more segments of the network and return to the best. It’s a bit like reading the encyclopedia A-to-Z and rereading the juicy parts, only sweatier.

Sprawling over 3,300 miles, Route Verte is a handful to get to know, requiring more time than most people have and more legs than are under me.

And the network, a quarter-century old next year, will undergo its largest expansion in a decade with 560 new miles.

Within my geographic range of experience, there are plenty of great tours in idyllic settings, some so engaging that they’ve become touchstones of nearly every trip I’ve done in Quebec. Here are some.

Go Bike Montreal Festival

Montreal’s cycling culture turns into a rolling party, May 26-June 2 this year. The Go Bike Montreal Festival is anchored by two family-friendly rides that close downtown streets to traffic and take over the city-island. The premier event, Tour de l’lle on June 2, typically draws 25,000 people on bicycles and countless more cheering them on from neighborhoods along the 30-mile route. Music, dance and acrobatics (Quebec, home to Cirque du Soleil, specializes in the circus arts) are part of the mix.

Tour la Nuit launches some 10,000 cyclists at sunset May 31, many with tricked-out bikes strung with decorative homemade lights. This year, the cyclists will enter and circle Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. “It’s the wow moment for Tour La Nuit,” says Joëlle Sévigny of Vélo Québec.

Sévigny, who calls Montreal the “Copenhagen of North America” for its cycling passion, has managed the festival rides for decades and seen them become an impetus for newbies to make cycling a regular thing. “Tour de l’lle is a real incubator of the cyclists of tomorrow,” she says. “It’s to give the taste of bicycling to people again.”

Nearby, the off-road P’tit Train du Nord rail trail runs 140 miles between the Montreal outskirts and Mont-Laurier on Route Verte #2. About half paved, half smooth crushed stone, the “little train of the north” trail offers well-spaced amenities, intriguing inns and a shuttle service to drop cyclists and their bikes at the northern end or places along the way. It can take your luggage to that night’s auberge, too.

Off the bike: Multicultural Montreal is a beehive of summer music and arts festivals. From atop Mont Royal, the dominant image of the city is a 22-story portrait of native son Leonard Cohen unveiled in 2017 after the singer-songwriter’s death the year before.

The Blueberry Trail

Veloroute des Bleuets circles Lac Saint-Jean, a lake so big you might think it’s the sea. In late summer it makes good on its promise of wild blueberries for trailside scavenging. The lake circuit runs for 160 miles on trails, quiet roads, village pathways and occasional paved shoulders. Signed as Route Verte #8, it meets the standards of the route network: Accredited inns must offer healthful food choices, safe storage for bikes and tools for repair while campgrounds must make room for cyclists even if full.

The route is perfect for self-supported touring. But it’s also part of Vélo Québec’s summer extravaganza this year, the Grand Tour, a week of fully supported cycling that unfolds in a different part of Quebec each year.

I spent a day on the Grand Tour several years ago, with more than 1,200 cyclists, and marveled at the logistics of what was essentially a moving village. Transport trucks outfitted with showers set up at each day’s destination, cyclists rolled up to a field of tents that were pitched before their arrival, and all were fed three meals a day before evenings of music, dance, drinks and games.

The 2019 Grand Tour, with an option for inns, runs Aug. 3-9, covering about 250 or 540 miles depending on the route chosen. People can also sign up just for the Aug. 3-5 weekend.

Off the bike: At Zoo Sauvage in Saint-Felicien, you come face-to-face with bears, reindeer and other wildlife, but you’re the one in the cage — a tram rambling through the habitat — while the animals roam. It’s a zoo for people who don’t like zoos. At Dolbeau-Mistassini, Trappist monks make and sell famous chocolate-covered blueberries. Also by the trail: Val-Jalbert, a re-created lumber mill village from the 1920s with a jaw-dropping waterfall.

A bear takes a dip at Zoo Sauvage in Saint-Felicien, Quebec. The zoo, notable for the wide-open spaces turned over to its animals, is a favorite stop for cyclists circling the Blueberry Trail.

Quebec City

Quebec’s historic capital has extensive bicycle paths. The Promenade Samuel de Champlain path borders the riverfront, looping onto a narrow walkway on the bridge crossing the St. Lawrence and joining with another trail in the town of Levis. The Levis trail offers a spectacular view of Quebec City and a chance to return on the ferry, closing an 18-mile loop, or to go longer. Another trail runs out to Montmorency Falls, a high waterfall and recreation area with ziplines and via ferrata climbing.

Nature is nearby. The Jacques-Cartier trail runs more than 50 miles on stone dust through forest and meadow with several towns along the way. Paule Bergeron of Quebec City’s tourism department led me to a trailside plaque at Saint-Raymond commemorating a visit by Teddy Roosevelt in 1915. Six years after his presidency, he came on a hunting expedition into the Quebec wilds.

Off the bike: Le Grand Marche, a sparkling showcase for the region’s rich culture of gourmet foods, has its grand opening mid-June, and Quebec City is suffused with the charm and flavor of New France.

The river/sea

This is where I always go back to. On the 1,200-mile Route Verte #1, cyclists can go along the south shore of the St. Lawrence for days, seeing the river widen into the wild beauty of the Gaspe Peninsula until the far shore disappears and the sea, somewhere, begins.

My hot spot is a day ride from the river road at Notre-Dame-du-Portage to Kamouraska and back, about 45 miles. In this wide panorama, the sky seems etched with drama, as stormy sheets of rain and shafts of sun sweep over the mountains on the other side, the river churns in hues of brown and blue, and mist half-swallows islands. The canola fields surrounding Kamouraska make for a brilliant yellow carpet and village homes are lined with gardens. Sunsets are extraordinary.

Off the bike: Kamouraska is a lively village with restaurants, fires by water and a bakery that sells out before closing time. An hour away by car, Parc Bic is a gem for hiking, camping, seal-watching and sunsets, with a half-hour or so of riding.

Isle-aux-Coudres

In the mountainous Charle­voix region, cycling tours are for huffing-puffing people but there’s an exception: a jewel of an island 15 minutes by car from Baie-Saint-Paul, an art and tourist hub. Isle-aux-Coudres is reached by a free 15-minute car ferry. The road hugging the shore is 17 miles and quiet. A restored windmill and water mill gives tours and sells its stone-ground whole wheat and buckwheat. The scenery is stunning.

It’s a flat or gently rolling ride except for a long, very steep hill off the ferry. To skip that, bring your car on the ferry and park at the tourist center at the top of the hill.

Off the bike: In Baie-Saint-Paul, art abounds and Habitat 07 is a grass-roofed ecological prototype house adapting ancestral materials and techniques to modern ways.

Estriade

A web of cycling routes connects cities, farmlands, vineyards and towns in the Eastern Townships. Estriade goes for 60 miles off-road, mostly paved and bordered by dozens of sculptures by international artists along a section.

The townships are a region of lakes, Victorian homes, orchards, covered bridges and resorts, maintaining a patina of New England over a decidedly French Canadian culture.

Off the bike: Stargazing at Mont-Megantic, the world’s first International Dark Sky Reserve. The other is in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains. Wineries, cideries, breweries.

If you go

The Route Verte website (routeverte.com) is the go-to place for planning a trip on the network, whether a weekslong expedition or a day ride.